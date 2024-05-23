WR Specialist TJ Brown on Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and Jaheim Bell

Wide receiver coach and specialist TJ Brown, who worked closely with Patriots rookies Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, and Jaheim Bell, details his experiences with them, their work ethics, and makes some guesses as to how they might be used within the Patriots system.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy!

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices