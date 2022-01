Drew Butler is joined by Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas to discuss their predictions of the NFL Wild Card matchup of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Can Tom Brady lead the defending champs Bucs to another Super Bowl ring? Or will the Eagles hand Old Man Tom another post season L?

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!