Tom Brady Calls off Retirement, Returns for 23rd NFL Season

He’s back. But really, he never left. Tom Brady announced on his instagram that he is returning to the NFL to play for the Bucs a mere 40 days after ‘retiring.’

Brady’s football Lent apparently expired on Sunday when the GOAT announced that he had “unfinished business.”

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote . “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Evan Lazar reacts to the news of Brady’s return.