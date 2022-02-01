Tom Brady Has Retired – What’s Next For the GOAT? | BetOnline.ag

After a long weekend of wondering if he will actually do it, Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement – by himself, on his own terms.

Brady posted to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday morning, thanking the Buccaneers, their fans, their ownership, his coaches in Tampa, Jason Licht, Alex Guerrero, his agents, and his family.

Officially official. Thank you @TomBrady. Here are my top ten moments of Brady’s career for @CLNSMedia @PatriotsCLNS 🐐https://t.co/r1M7OzZg4r — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) February 1, 2022

He did NOT, however, thank the Patriots, their fans, Robert Kraft, or Bill Belichick. Something isn’t adding up…

We’ll have to see if he posts something else, or see if he eventually ends up doing something in Foxboro like a one-day contract or a press conference with Boston media.

Anyway – our friends at BetOnline.ag already have odds posted on what Brady’s next venture will be, who the next Buccaneers quarterback will be, and if Tampa Bay will make the playoffs in 2022.

Tom Brady Next Appearance in 2022

The Match (Compete in Golf Competition) +125

Manning Cast Guest +150

College Game Day Cast (Michigan game only) +300

NFL Game TV Analyst +325

Cover of Vogue Magazine +1000

Member of NFL Coaching Staff +2000

Member of NCAA Coaching Staff +3300

We can cross off the bottom two right away. There is just no way he will be a coach. You couldn’t pay him enough money, and he’d just be away from his family again. The same goes for NFL game analyst.

Cover of Vogue Magazine may be a fun longshot bet at +1000, but the easiest play here is participating in “The Match” for +125. He’s done it before, and the summer comes before football season so it would make sense.

Bucs QB Week 1 2022 Regular Season

Jimmy Garoppolo +400

Carson Wentz +550

Teddy Bridgewater +575

Kyle Trask +600

Aaron Rodgers +650

Yesterday I wrote about how Jimmy Garoppolo could end up succeeding Brady in Tampa, and now he is the favorite for the Bucs starting job in 2022. And some people still aren’t reading?!

If the Bucs can somehow retain Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay would be a solid destination for a quarterback. Could Jimmy succeed in Arians “no risk it, no biscuit” offense? Only time will tell I guess.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers make the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

Yes +110

No -140

Taking a flier on +110 here might not be a bad bet. The NFC South is AWFUL, and if they get a guy like Garoppolo, Wentz, or Rodgers in the building, Tampa could contend for a Wild Card spot in 2022.

