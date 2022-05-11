Tom Brady to Join Fox Sports as Lead NFL Analyst… Whenever His Heart Desires

What can’t Tom Brady do? Reports came out on Tuesday morning that the 7x Super Bowl Champion will be joining Fox Sports as an analyst when his playing career ends.

The announcement was made by CEO Lachlan Murdoh on Fox’s corporate investor call. The networks current lead crew is Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. Brady will presumably take over for Olsen whenever he decides to hang up the cleats.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst. pic.twitter.com/fJTOQJ9BwM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2022

Though he’s in the middle of setting up his post-playing career already, the GOAT still has plenty of football left in him. According to the sportsbook BetOnline.ag, Brady has the second best odds to lead the NFL in passing yard next season. Here are their top ten:

Most Passing Yards – 2022 Regular Season

1. Justin Herbert +750

2. Tom Brady +800

3. Patrick Mahomes +850

t4. Derek Carr +1000

t4. Joe Burrow +1000

t4. Matthew Stafford +1000

t4. Josh Allen +1000

8. Dak Prescott +1200

9. Aaron Rodgers +1400

10. Russell Wilson +1600

Brady led the league in passing last season with a career high 5,316 yards, so I don’t see why he can’t do it again. He still has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to play with, and with another year of Byron Leftwich’s offense under his belt, +800 odds feel like excellent value here.

Brady has won the NFL’s MVP award three times, and he currently has the fifth best odds to take the trophy home again. Here are BetOnline’s top ten:

2022 NFL MVP

1. Justin Herbert +700

t2. Josh Allen +750

t2. Patrick Mahomes +750

4. Joe Burrow +1000

5. Tom Brady +1200

t6. Aaron Rodgers +1400

t6. Russell Wilson +1400

t6. Deshaun Watson +1400

t9. Matthew Stafford +1800

t9. Jalen Hurts +1800

I don’t like this bet as much, but +1200 here is worth a dart throw. He’ll forever be the most valuable player in my book.

Tom Brady has had quite the offseason. He originally decided to retire from football on a random winter Saturday just a week before the Super Bowl, and completely blew off the Patriots and their fans in the process.

Then, just 40 days later, he decided to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady has plenty of ventures ahead of him. TB12 Sports, Brady Brand, 80 for Brady, and now he’s going to be Fox’s lead NFL analyst.

The crazy part about the Fox announcement? He’s set to make $375 MILLION over 10 years with the network. That’s more money than he’s made as a player to date.

Brady will be electric in the booth. He has done an outstanding job with Tom vs. Time and Man in the Arena, and he has the charisma and confidence to kill it on a broadcast.

I very much look forward to him calling games for years to come. For now though? +800 to lead the league in passing yards and +1200 to win the NFL MVP seem like great bets to start your 2022 season with at BetOnline.

