Tom Brady’s Season is Over – Where Will He Play Next?

Tom Brady’s 2022-2023 season ended horribly on Monday night after a brutal 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Brady’s contract is Tampa Bay is now complete, and he will be an unrestricted free agent come mid-March.

But will Brady play football again? According to him, he has no idea and is taking things day by day. According to BetOnline.ag, however, it’s more likely that he continues playing than retires. Here are the odds:

Will Tom Brady Retire?

Yes +110

No -150

Will Tom Brady Retire and then Un-Retire?

Yes +700

No -2000

If he does return – it likely won’ be in Tampa Bay. Here are the odds on who his next team will be if it isn’t the Buccaneers:

Tom Brady’s Next Team (If Not the Buccaneers)

Las Vegas Raiders +300

New York Jets +350

New England Patriots +500

Miami Dolphins +600

San Francisco 49ers +700

Two teams that stand out here that have ties to Brady are the Raiders (+300), and obviously the Patriots (+500).

Back at the beginning of December, the Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote a piece detailing several potential landing spots for quarterback Tom Brady should he continue playing after this season. This list included his former team, the New England Patriots. Howe suggested that there is no ego or pride standing in the way between the two and that there has been no ill will from either side since the locker room meeting between the two last October. Here were my thoughts on Brady’s potential return:

The elephant in the room now is quarterback Mac Jones. Jones has now been New England’s starting quarterback for two straight seasons outside of injury, and to take that away from him for just one season of Brady would certainly be a gut-punch to the young and budding player. It could mean either losing him – or Jones truly taking one for the team, sitting out as a backup option, and learning from the best quarterback of all time. If Jones would be willing, this should obviously be green-lit. Bringing Brady back here in a “Last Dance” type of scenario would be the greatest football season ever – regardless of how it ended. However it doesn’t seem likely that Jones would agree to these terms, nor would I blame him for not doing so.

This still holds true. If Mac’s in – so am I.

The Raiders are rightfully the favorites here. Brady and Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels obviously have a great relationship with each other. They won countless Super Bowls in New England and have enough of a rapport that this transition would end up being seamless. Plenty of marquee players would follow for the chance to play with Brady – so this pairing seems obvious.

If you add Brady to an offense with Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller already in place, they’d be immediate Super Bowl favorites next season. If Brady plays again in 2023 – it should be in Las Vegas.

