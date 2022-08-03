Tom E. Curran on Brady-Dolphins and the Patriots’ new offense

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran joins the show to cover the Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady during Brady’s final season in New England and how that affects Brady’s legacy. Plus, what’s to make of the Patriots’ new McVay-style offense? And is the offense’s horrid start in training camp cause for concern?

The Pats Interference Football Podcast is Powered By BetOnline. Visit BetOnline.Ag & use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:15 Tom E. Curran joins the pod

1:55 Brady/Dolphins tampering scandal + his legacy

15:55 Patriots New Offense