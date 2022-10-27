Tom E. Curran rapid-fire questions on Mac Jones and Patriots vs Jets

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran returns for a rapid-fire preview of Pats-Jets, what to make of Mac Jones being named the starter, Bill Belichick’s handling of the quarterback situation and to reveal his best Halloween costume, worst date ever and more.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:25 QB Situation

4:09 Does Bill think he made a mistake with QBs vs Bears?

6:30 What to expect from Mac Jones on Sunday?

8:24 What we learned about Pats offense

11:57 If the Patriots win it will be because _______.

14:30 Non QB matchup in NE vs NYJ

16:40 Must win game for New England?

17:55 Irrelevant questions

