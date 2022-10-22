Tony Allen Interview: Talking Current Celtics, 2008 Team and more!

Tony Allen is a former Celtics player and a 6-time All-Defensive Team Selection. TA joins the program to chat about the old days, Boston’s key role players, and Grant Williams’ contract year. Twitter: @aaOOOG9

2:08 What’s retired life like?

10:15 Happy or jealous for Smart’s DPoY

24:47 Turning into the lockdown defender

38:17 Are we making too big of a deal of the coaching change?

43:56 How important is it to have a former player on the bench?

53:34 Hopefully Boston takes care of the Williams’s

