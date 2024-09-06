Top 100 NBA Players for the 2024-25 Season Part One

NBA training camps begin in less than three weeks for the teams playing preseason games abroad, with those first exhibitions less than one month away.

With that in mind, here are my top-100 players entering the 2024-25 season. This list is projecting ahead, so it’s taking into account performance from last year while projecting ahead how players will perform this year.

51. DeMar DeRozan: Legendary bucket-getter with an underrated passing game looks like an odd fit next to the Fox-Sabonis facilitating duo. Can he dominate second units? Turns 35 this season.

52. Cade Cunningham: Big season ahead for the 23-year-old who improved his efficiency and averaged 7.5 APG in the worst situation imaginable. Handled historic losing in stride and gets a defensive coach to help him work on his biggest weakness. Still believe in him as a star.

53. Darius Garland: Took one of the largest steps back of any star in the league due in large part to injuries. His shooting, facilitating and defense all need to get back to where they were previously for the Cavs to reach their potential. This might be the last chance for he and Mitchell to make it work as a duo.

54. Khris Middleton: Returned to form last year before ankle surgeries this offseason continued his precarious health run. He was a top-40 player whose health and diminishing ability to run Milwaukee’s offense is the biggest concern with the Bucks going forward. If Lillard can return to form too, he’ll settle nicely into a tertiary threat.

55. Jalen Williams: Comfortable playing alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and taking over when necessary. Shot 42.7% and showed comfort in clutch situations, hitting a key late shot in the Thunder’s win over the Celtics. Obvious winner who could rise higher up this list.

56. Desmond Bane: One of the best secondary scoring threats in the league gets to return to that role having experience some life as a No. 1 without Morant. Should return to shooting above 40% if Memphis stays healthy. Even as one of the more available Grizzlies last year, he only appeared in 42 games.

57. OG Anunoby: A legitimate DPOY disruptor who struggled to stay healthy last season. The Knicks looked like one of the best teams in the league when he played. Shot better than 38% from three for the fourth time in five years. An NBA champion who only turns 27 this year. Maybe the X-factor in any team beating Boston in the east.

58. Alex Caruso: Finishing touch on a championship contender in Oklahoma City? The Thunder gave up more than many gave credit for in forgoing Giddey’s potential. It’ll be worth it if Caruso’s defensive impact, nearly unmatched among perimeter players, translates to the Thunder becoming the league’s top defense. Shot 40.8% from three last year.

59. Naz Reid: Sixth man of the year could explode from three on par with any other big in the league. Converted 41.4% on 5.0 attempts per game. As a 37.1% career shooter from deep, can he maintain that dominance?

60. Jalen Suggs: Became a central force in the Magic’s elite defensive unit and shot 39.7% from three after a slow start to his career on offense. Orlando will ask more from him as a playmaker as he grows and they assess where he fits into a core that’ll grow increasingly expensive between Banchero, Wagner and any incoming star.

61. Draymond Green: Only played 55 games while his turbulence rose following the infamous Poole punch. Focusing solely on his game, his offense continues to deteriorate while his defense remains as impactful and central to the Warriors’ attack that they’ll live with the outbursts. Until Curry won’t.

62. Jaden McDaniels: Another important defender on a team that hopes to knock the Celtics off their perch. His offense took a step back last year. It’s unclear if he can regain his 2023 height from three.

63. Aaron Gordon: The back-line dunker of all back-line dunkers. The Nuggets will need more from him offensively with Caldwell-Pope and Brown gone. He shot 29% from three last year, which could be a challenge. He’ll live above the rim as long as Jokic is on the floor.

64. Franz Wagner: Looked like an elite emerging secondary scorer before his three-point shooting plummeted last year, then worsened into the playoffs and Germany’s Olympic run. That’s a massive problem for his and the Magic’s future if he can’t turn it around. Orlando signed him to a $224 million extension this summer.

65. Brandon Miller: Thrived in a scoring role for the Hornets far behind the hype of Wembanyama and Holmgren. Can he round out his game and become one of the league’s next great wings?

66. Brook Lopez: The three-point shooting mountain and drop defense ace who keeps finding ways to stay relevant deep into his career. Shot 36.6% from three and the Bucks couldn’t give up on their veteran rock even as they explored roster upgrades.

67. Jalen Green: An explosive young guard searching for his three, consistent role and the defensive posture that Ime Udoka demands. Found something late last year with Şengün out, averaging 24.5 PPG and shooting 37.3% from three over Houston’s last 24 games.

68. Jalen Johnson: The only player the Hawks seemed totally committed to as they explored everything following another mediocre season. He’ll become central to their path ahead after a breakout season where he averaged 16.0 PPG on 51.1% shooting. Only turns 23 this year.

69. Coby White: Thrived with LaVine out and built a solid playmaking complement to his shooting and scoring. Finished second in most improved player voting. Might have to transition back off the ball next to Giddey.

70. Myles Turner: A great face-up center who settles too much on offense. The Celtics figured out as the east finals went along that you can guard Turner with wings. On defense, his rim protection is important for a defense trying to figure out how it’ll consistently get stops.

71. Michael Porter Jr.: An elite shooter and rebounder who the Nuggets will ask more from following Caldwell-Pope’s departure. Consistency and defense remain his challenges after staying healthy in 2024.

72. CJ McCollum: Slowing down into his 30s while more than capable of playing secondary point minutes and knocking down shots (42.9%). He’s a luxury for a Pelicans team trying to figure it out at every other position.

73. Zach LaVine: Both LaVine and the Bulls were set on separating before nobody wanted to acquire and build around the former all star. Can Chicago find a way to showcase whatever scoring prowess he has left while prioritizing the players who are part of their future? That situation could get messy.

74. Austin Reaves: Can’t say enough about how he found pockets to thrive in next to James and Davis, quickly becoming the Lakers’ third-best player. His defense needs improvement and any shooting inconsistency could bring him back to earth on a team starving for spacing. Interested to see how Redick utilized his skills while trying to make the Lakers more analytically sound.

75. Devin Vassell: Quietly went to work in his fourth season, knocking down threes, playing some secondary point and defending multiple positions. One of the league’s most underrated young players and should become a fixture next to Wembanyama.

76. Marcus Smart: Gave the Grizzlies his patented elite defense, solid passing and erratic shooting swings that Celtics fans came to expect. Injuries derailed his first season in Memphis. Interested to see how they blend shooting, size and having multiple ball-handlers next to Morant.

77. Isaiah Hartenstein: Dominated defensively and on the offensive glass for the Knicks while giving them a layer of secondary playmaking at the five. The Thunder will have to change their style slightly to fit him in, but his strengths address their greatest weaknesses from last year.

78. Tyler Herro: Can he unlock other areas of his game and become a Heat focal point or will his weaknesses continue to weigh him down? Shot 38.5% from the field in the playoffs against Boston with Butler out.

79. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: The Magic will prioritize fitting his defense and shooting into as many minutes as possible after committing to him as a the solution to many of their problems. Could build on what he was already doing as one of the Nuggets’ most important players.

80. Jerami Grant: An underrated defender and floor spacer who used to play for great teams and is now stuck on a bad one in Portland. Might make too much money to join a contender in this new cap environment.

81. Immanuel Quickley: Shot more threes upon arrival in Toronto and maintained his 39.5% efficiency while flashing as a passer. Don’t be surprised if he’s one of this season’s breakout players in a larger role.

82. Bradley Beal: Often hurt and didn’t look quite the same as his prime days in Washington when available. The Suns don’t need that, secondary playmaking and threes (43.0% 3PT) will suffice, but on an already vulnerable defense he’s a big target.

83. Josh Giddey: Lost his shot and couldn’t figure out how to play off the ball next to Gilgeous-Alexander before looking like the dynamic passer he started his career as when he joined Australia for the Olympics. The Bulls should empower him to the point where he could have one of the NBA’s most surprising seasons next year.

84. Deandre Ayton: Career double-double who stepped into the mid range to make a living there too. He makes too much money to make sense on a contender, but don’t overlook his talent and productivity on offense. When locked in, he was also one of the few defensive centers who could survive switching in the 2021 playoffs.

85. RJ Barrett: Shot well from inside and out in Toronto while still being young enough to put it all together. The Raptors give him a large role and low enough expectations for a fresh start. While his shooting will probably stay inconsistent, his feel for the game makes up for it. They’ll have to sort out how he and Barnes overlap.

86. Jabari Smith Jr.: Had high hopes for him last year that he only sparingly met. It still marked a step forward for a player who strongly fits the Udoka mold and just turned 21. His first step will be mastering the 3-and-D role.

87. Nic Claxton: Stayed with the Nets despite them not always setting him up for offensive success. His defensive versatility is a weapon and he can thrive as a roller. The fit next to Simmons doesn’t work, though, and his free throw shooting and fouling on defense have to improve.

88. Norman Powell: Blending secondary scoring with the ability to step into a larger offensive role when necessary into his 30s. Finished fourth in sixth man voting in back-to-back seasons. Could step into a larger role with George gone in LA.

89. Reed Sheppard: Summer League star who’s by far the most ready player in the 2024 draft to excel in year one. The Rockets should be able to funnel him heavy minutes immediately and he can create his own shot from all areas. Despite turbulence around him and Houston trying to figure out its defensive identity, he’ll stand out.

90. Jalen Duren: Automatic double-double at 20 who’s still figuring it out defensively. When he does — look out.

91. Josh Hart: The most aggressive rebounding wing in the NBA who could hit the big shot too. He’ll have even more space to operate with Bridges in town. The perfect Knick.

92. Mark Williams: Excited to see he and Ball build on their partnership after Williams missed most of 2024 with a back injury.

93. Kyle Kuzma: Can score, rebound and pass at 6-9 which will always make him compelling. Probably doesn’t shoot well enough to lead a team. His ring from 2020 showed he can fit in around more talented players.

94. Jonathan Kuminga: Thrived when empowered after a slow start to last year. Averaged 19.2 PPG on 54.3% shooting over Golden State’s final 18 games. Not sure his three is far enough along for him to become a great wing yet, but he’ll only be 22 this year.

95. Trey Murphy III: Shoots the three and dunks while bringing enough size to project he’ll grow into a strong 3-and-D player. Injuries derailed him early last year, so he’ll have a stronger preseason foundation this year.

96. Collin Sexton: Keyonte George became the latest guard to vault in front of him, leaving Sexton in search of his next chance to become a team’s point guard. He handled the role well last year, averaging 18.7 PPG and 4.9 APG while shooting 39.4% from three, and he did it before in Cleveland.

97. Herb Jones: The lone perimeter player to make First Team All-Defense in the position-less voting era. His three improved to 41.8%, making him far more playable on offense.

98. Al Horford: Won’t turn heads in the regular season, then at 37 rattled off 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a series clincher. He played nearly all of the Celtics’ center minutes on their way to a championship, still switches onto guards effectively on defense and shot 41.9% from three last year. A timeless legend who the Celtics have fortunately been able to ask to do a ton with Porzingis and previously Robert Williams III often out.

99. Keegan Murray: Solid scoring wing who took a step back in year two as a shooter. Big moments like his 12-for-15 outburst from deep against Utah show him capable of high highs on offense. The Kings badly need him to round out into a more versatile wing.

100. Donte DiVincenzo: Became one of the game’s flashiest secondary scorers in New York after taking a step in Golden State. He’s so much fun.

Honorable Mention: Malik Monk, Miles Bridges, Fred VanVleet, Mike Conley, Malcolm Brogdon, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Anfernee Simons, Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Jaime Jaquez, Brandin Podziemski, Keyonte George, Deni Avdija, Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, Klay Thompson, Sam Hauser, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Vučević, Cam Thomas, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dereck Lively II, Wendell Carter Jr., Ivica Zubac, Jon Isaac.