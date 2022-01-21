Top 5 David Ortiz Moments

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss David Ortiz’s Top 5 moments as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Also, they discuss the Red Sox’ young talent having 4 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100 and the MLB lockout.

0:30 David Ortiz Top 5 Moments

16:00 David Ortiz had statistics that were unrivaled in his era for DHs

20:30 David Ortiz was there for the City of Boston when its residents and fans needed him the most

26:15 Red Sox have 4 prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100

31:30 MLB Lockout

