Top 5 Free Agency Targets at the Top 5 Positions of Needs for Patriots

Jan 7, 2024
Jan 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media delves into the top five free agents in the top 5 positions of needs for the New England Patriots in Free Agency.

Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker: Hunter Henry Signs Three-Year Deal to Stay in New England

Quarterback:

  • Kirk Cousins
  • Ryan Tannehill
  • Jacoby Brissett
  • Joe Flacco
  • Baker Mayfield (Signed Already)

Wide Receiver:

  • Calvin Ridley
  • Marquise Brown
  • Darnell Mooney
  • Gabe Davis
  • Curtis Samuel

Offensive Line:

  • Tyron Smith
  • Trent Brown
  • Mike Onwenu
  • Jonah Williams
  • Jermaine Eluemunor

EDGE Defenders:

  • Chris Jones (Signed Already)
  • Christian Wilkins
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Leonard Williams
  • Jonathan Greenard

Tight End:

  • Hunter Henry (Signed by Patriots)
  • Noah Fant
  • Gerald Everett
  • Colby Parkinson
  • Adam Trautman
  • Austin Hooper

