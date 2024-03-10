Top 5 Free Agency Targets at the Top 5 Positions of Needs for Patriots

Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media delves into the top five free agents in the top 5 positions of needs for the New England Patriots in Free Agency.
Patriots 2024 Free Agent Tracker: Hunter Henry Signs Three-Year Deal to Stay in New England
Quarterback:
- Kirk Cousins
- Ryan Tannehill
- Jacoby Brissett
- Joe Flacco
- Baker Mayfield (Signed Already)
Wide Receiver:
- Calvin Ridley
- Marquise Brown
- Darnell Mooney
- Gabe Davis
- Curtis Samuel
Offensive Line:
- Tyron Smith
- Trent Brown
- Mike Onwenu
- Jonah Williams
- Jermaine Eluemunor
EDGE Defenders:
- Chris Jones (Signed Already)
- Christian Wilkins
- Danielle Hunter
- Leonard Williams
- Jonathan Greenard
Tight End:
- Hunter Henry (Signed by Patriots)
- Noah Fant
- Gerald Everett
- Colby Parkinson
- Adam Trautman
- Austin Hooper
