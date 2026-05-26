Top 5 Storylines to Watch for at Patriots OTAs | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick get you ready for Patriots OTAs that begin tomorrow with a preview looking at the Top Storylines entering OTAs. They discuss one of the bigger storylines being who might not be in attendance with Kayshon Boutte being in trade talks this offseason both Taylor & Mike wouldn’t be surprised if the WR entering a contract season is not in attendance. They also discuss the possibility of Christian Gonzalez not being in the building for OTAs as he seeks a new contract. They also discuss what they want to see improved from Drake Maye both on and off the field this season and are intrigued to see how the Patriots rotate their offensive line, running back & nose tackle groups tomorrow.

0:00 – Top Storylines entering Patriots OTAs

0:49 – Players who might not be at OTAs

6:20 – Developments in Drake Maye’s Game & Leadership

10:23 – Prizepicks

11:33 – How Patriots rotate offensive line at OTAs

15:50 – Patriots Running Back room

19:35 – Patriots Nose Tackle

22:43 – Wrapping up!

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