Top 8 Top-Notch Green Bay Packers Podcasts

Undoubtedly, podcasts are extremely popular these days. It seems that more and more different people are becoming privy to this source of information on a daily basis. They are not new of a medium but in the past several years, you surely have seen them created at record rates. Whether you’re a football fan, a psychology lover, a happy pet owner, or whoever else, you can easily find a podcast that will suit your interests. Podcasts are accessible, fascinating, multi-task friendly. They provide you with a loyal community and build intimacy.

Of course, it is impossible to imagine this field without high-quality human transcription services. Most people appreciate it when they have access to different formats of information. For example, you can listen to your favorite audio podcast while jogging, but you also might need its text version if you need to check some data, quotes, etc. The point is that you should find a truly reliable transcription company that will become your partner in crime.

Choose the Best Green Bay Packers Podcast

The thing that we really love about podcasts is that they are not limited. It means that you’re a great Green Bay Packers fan, you can listen to 5, 10, 15 podcasts and choose one (or more). Below, you’ll find a list of the best podcasts dedicated to your favorite team.

Packers Talks

The fact that this Packers podcast is the longest in existence just can’t be ignored. It is hosted by J.J. Lahey and Gil Martin who bring their experiences, insights, observations, knowledge to you and thousands of other fans every week. They discuss the bombshell news, have the scoop on how all the players look, analyze all the strengths and weaknesses of the roster, identify players whose time has come to step up and take their team to the next level, etc.

And if you’re wondering if you can create your own Green Bay Packer podcast, the answer is yes! However, don’t forget about podcast transcription services because it is a great opportunity to make your episodes more accessible. Besides, you need to make your podcast famous which means you have to stand out among dozens of other podcasts. Converting audio to text, you can boost your SEO and expand your audience.

Green & Golden Boys

This podcast was created for fans living in Enemy Territory. If you want to dive into the hottest news, game recaps, and player acquisitions, it is time to join its hosts — Chuck and Mark. They also discuss their own experiences living outside of Wisconsin. Listening to this podcast, you’ll get the latest information and inspiring insights about schedule review and predictions, leaving of Aaron Rodgers, playoff reviews, the battle of the Bays, and other news.

PacChat

The PacChat podcast has been hosted by Mary and Craig since 2008. They used to be great Green Bay Packers fans, and after each game they would find themselves discussing it, rehashing all the details. So, they decided to start a podcast that is surely not the largest one but people love it. If you’re looking for some casual conversations related to Pacers, you’re in the right place. Go ahead and give PacChat a listen!

Unfortunately, this podcast doesn’t have a text version but if you want to get one, you can hire certified transcriptionists who will help you to create various types of Packers content.

Packers Unscripted

Packers Unscripted is hosted by Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz who analyze all the newsflash on the team. They discuss the return of RB Aaron Rodgers, the focus on the younger players, veteran personalities, T David Bakhtiari recovery, and so on. Their up-to-the-minute discussions cover all the Green Bay Packers’ daily activities along with game and player updates.

Titletown Sound

If you’re looking for a great fans’ community, you’re in the right space. Titletown Sound’s hosts Chris, James, and Kevin are fans who decided to create a show for fans. They discuss their opinions on the latest news related to this team. What we really love about this podcast is that hosts do it with a sense of humor. The episodes are released quarterly, but they are long enough for you to enjoy. And if you’re going to launch your own podcast, especially with video episodes, consider the necessity to create subtitles in order to help people with hearing impairment, poor English command, etc.

Pack It Up — Packers Podcast

The interesting fact is that Pack It Up is hosted by three childhood friends that grew up together but have moved south. However, they still want to spread some knowledge about their favorite team so you can join them in previewing and reviewing all the games. And if you need more content, you can check their website and social media.

We read some listeners’ reviews to understand what people think about this podcast, and the main thing we understood is that fans love it. So, if you’re looking for Packers’ opinions from born and bred Wisconsin guys, give it a listen. We are pretty sure that this podcast will inspire you to create your own podcast but you definitely should go further and add audio to text transcription that will take your content to the next level.

Locked On Packers

This podcast brings you a daily look at your favorite team. It is hosted by Peter Bukowski who goes beyond the injury news. He is telling what he is seeing on the field, how the situation changes with new players, and how the entire game works. You’ll surely appreciate this podcast if you’re a fan who knows what happened, wonders to know how and why.

Blue 58 | A Packers Podcast

This podcast is committed to helping people become smarter fans. It is hosted by Jon Meerdink who is a former WTMJ newscaster. He brings you an upbeat perspective on the latest Packers news. Listen to it if you are interested to discuss topics like:

What training camp storylines should true fans trust?

Does Aaron Rodgers have a point?

What can fans expect from quarterbacks this year?

How should the Green Bay Packers use their linebackers now?

All episodes last about 20-30 minutes so they will not take you much time.