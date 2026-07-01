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Top Bruins Free Agent Targets | Pucks with Haggs

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest Conor Ryan talk about the Bruins needs and potential moves to make at the start of NHL free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in Conor Ryan!

1:55 – What will Bruins do in Free Agency?

18:39 – Prizepicks

20:53 – Subscribe to the podcast!

21:32 – Recapping Boston Bruins NHL Draft

30:00 – Future of Boston Bruins roster

34:36 – More on What will Bruins do in Free Agency?

44:57 – Wrapping up!

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