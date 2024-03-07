Top Defenders the Patriots Could Pursue in Free Agency

It’s no secret that the Patriots offense needs more firepower in 2024, but it seems the defense could be getting some reinforcements as well.

While New England’s defense was the only reason the team was competitive in most games last season, it still had its warts. The unit ranked bottom-10 in takeaways and last in PFF’s pass rush win rate.

The team seems aware of these deficiencies, as the Boston Herald‘s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed reported last week that the Patriots will look to add “at least one elite defender” in free agency.

On paper, New England had several playmaking defenders to pick from. But in reality, great players either sign extensions or get franchise-tagged before they hit the market unless there are red flags like age, health, or off-field issues.

That’s exactly what came to fruition, as we saw the following players get tagged before Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline:

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

ED Brian Burns (Panthers)

CB Jaylon Johnson (Bears)

ED Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DI Justin Madubuike (Ravens)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (KC)

The Patriots can still trade for these players if an agreement can’t be reached with their old teams, and New England has already been linked to Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed. That said, with so many needs on offense, it’s hard to imagine Eliot Wolf coughing up the draft capital it might take to acquire them.

So, for now, let’s examine the top defenders left on the market and how they could fit with the Patriots. All contract projections courtesy of PFF’s Brad Spielberger.

DI Chris Jones (29 years old)

Contract Projection: 4 years, $30m/year

The heart of Kansas City’s defense showed he had plenty left in the tank last season, earning his third Super Bowl ring and fifth All-Pro nod. Chris Jones has never been a consistent contributor as a run defender, but he makes up for it by overwhelming offensive linemen as a pass rusher.

Jones’ immense power, precise hands, and unreal explosiveness are too much to stop for a whole game, especially when he’s locked in and motivated. Opponents know his patented two-hand swipes are coming, and they’re still helpless to stop it. The primary 3-technique is also versatile, lining up anywhere from nose tackle to defensive end based on the situation and opponent.

The Chiefs chose not to tag the future Hall of Fame defensive tackle for a second straight season, choosing instead to use the non-exclusive tag on Sneed. This makes sense given Jones would’ve made at least 20% more than he did on last year’s tag, but it could also hint towards an impending extension.

If an extension isn’t reached and Jones hits the market, there are some potential hurdles to him joining the Patriots. As I mentioned earlier, he isn’t much of a factor against the run, which would be an odd fit in a defense that takes great pride in suffocating opposing ground attacks. There’s also the simple fact Jones might not want to join a rebuilding franchise, regardless of how much he’s offered.

That said, if New England is serious about adding top-tier talent to their defense, they have to shoot their shot. And with Lawrence Guy being released to save cap space, Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore in the last year of their deals, and a lack of high-quality depth behind them, Jones could add stability to a position lacking any long-term plan.

DI Christian Wilkins (28 years old)

Contract Projection: 4 years, $25m/year

If Jones returns to the Chiefs or proves to be an unrealistic option for the Patriots, Christian Wilkins would be a high-end backup plan. Wilkins has long been revered for his disruptive run defense, but he really came on as a pass rusher last season, posting career highs in sacks, hits, total pressures, and pressure rate.

Wilkins wins with an electric first step, good leverage, exceptional mobility, and combative hands. He pairs those physical tools with a relentless motor that allows him to make plays late in the down, even if initially stonewalled. Wilkins also has experience playing multiple positions inside the tackles, which would make him an ideal replacement for Guy in the Patriots’ multiple defensive front, and he thrives on twists and stunts.

While speaking to reporters at the combine, head coach Jerod Mayo touched on wanting to add good culture fits in free agency. Wilkins checks that box with flying colors, having been a multi-time captain in Miami and a colorful personality who would be a dream pairing with Matt Judon.

My only concern with Wilkins would be his fit within New England’s two-gapping scheme. The former Clemson Tiger can execute multiple assignments, but he’s at his best when shooting gaps and can get washed out by doubles at the point of attack. I also wonder if he’d want to be part of the heavy rotations we tend to see from the Patriots after ranking among the leaders at his position in snaps played last season.

New England might need to make some minor scheme tweaks to maximize Wilkins, but those accommodations seem like small potatoes considering what he offers both on and off the field.

S Xavier McKinney (25 years old)

Contract Projection: 4 years, $13m/year

If the Patriots don’t reach a long-term deal with Kyle Dugger, who received the rare transition tag on Tuesday, Xavier McKinney would be a perfect replacement. It was surprising to see the Giants not tag McKinney because, outside of first All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr., no free agent safety made plays like New York’s Swiss Army knife.

McKinney mostly played free safety in New York’s single-high defense, but he also spent a ton of time in the box while moonlighting in the slot, outside, on the defensive line. He’s a rangy, high-IQ playmaker who picked off three passes, dropped two, broke up three passes, and recovered a pair of fumbles while forcing another. McKinney can also stick with tight ends in man coverage and has the physicality and instincts to produce near the line of scrimmage. Perhaps most importantly, he’s a reliable tackler, missing just seven tackles on nearly 1,100 snaps in 2023.

McKinney made headlines last season after publically stating the Giants’ leaders didn’t feel heard by former New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. But he was also a two-time captain and wasn’t disciplined for his comments.

McKinney checks just about every box the Patriots look for in a safety, but that might not matter if Dugger sticks around for the long haul. But if things do fall through, do fall through, expect New England to aggressively pursue the talented young safety.

ED Danielle Hunter (29 years old)

Contract Projection: 3 years, $21.67m/year

While re-signing Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche could quickly change the Patriots’ outlook at edge defender, the team is looking shallow at the position with Matthew Judon and Deatrich Wise being the only reliable players under contract. Keion White did flash as a rookie, and a year-two jump from the second-rounder wouldn’t be a surprise, but if New England wants a proven difference-maker opposite Judon, Hunter may be the best option on the market.

Hunter was one of the league’s most disruptive defenders last season, and only Maxx Crosby played more snaps among edge defenders. He served primarily as a defensive end in Brian Flores’ scheme, playing a role similar to Wise, where he lined up outside in even fronts while occasionally kicking inside in odd fronts. While Hunter didn’t play from a two-point stance very often, there were flashes on tape that suggest he could occasionally do the same in New England.

Most of Hunter’s sacks last season were a result of high effort, discipline, and proficiency on stunts and line games, though he did show the ability to win in 1-on-1 situations by capitalizing on poor technique. Against the run and screen games, he’s a quick processor who plays with good power at the point of attack and quickly closes ground when left unblocked. Hunter also shows plus awareness to attack the football when closing in on quarterbacks and ball carriers, and he was voted a team captain for the first time in his career.

The longtime Viking may not be the most explosive defender on the free-agent market, but his intelligence and undeniable production could help solve the pass rush and turnover issues that plagued the Patriots next season. Hunter, who turns 30 at the end of October, would also benefit from being part of a rotation.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Jonathan Greenard

Jonathan Freenard has proven to be a well-rounded edge defender, serving as a defensive end in DeMeco Ryans’ scheme. His explosive first step and ability to process blocking schemes make him tough to block against the run. He also hit double-digit sacks for the first time in his career, showing the ability to win by going around or through offensive tackles and not letting quarterbacks get outside the pocket. Under the guidance of accomplished coaches like Drew Wilkins and Joe Kim, the 26 year old’s stock could continue to rise.

Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu has been one of the league’s best pass-rushing linebackers since 2021, and his 62 run stops since 2022 show he can contribute on all three downs. While he doesn’t excel in coverage, he could be a good fit in a Mack Wilson-esque role as a versatile piece in passing situations while rotating with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai on early downs.