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Top Edge Targets for Patriots + Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference | All 32 NFL Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Mike takes to the mic after hearing from Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf give his pre-draft thoughts on the draft and the state of the roster as currently constituted.

0:00 – Welcome in!
0:40 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference
2:50 – Looking at type of EDGE Rushers Patriots could target in draft


3:05 – Malachi Lawrence, UCF
4:24 – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
5:10 – More on Malachi Lawrence
9:15 – More on Cashius Howell
12:00 – More on Potential EDGE Rushers Patriots could target in draft
15:02 – Prizepicks
17:25 – Trey Moore, Texas
19:56 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf on this draft class
23:00 – When could Patriots take a Linebacker
23:55 – Latest on potential Christian Gonzalez extension
24:46 – Latest on potential A.J. Brown Trade


26:44 – Patriots soft launch new facility
29:17 – Mike Vrabel at practice facility
31:26 – Wrapping up!

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