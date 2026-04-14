Top Edge Targets for Patriots + Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike takes to the mic after hearing from Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf give his pre-draft thoughts on the draft and the state of the roster as currently constituted.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:40 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf Press Conference

2:50 – Looking at type of EDGE Rushers Patriots could target in draft

Something Eliot Wolf said spurred me to plunge back into the edge waters on an all new All 32.

Full episode here: https://t.co/OyMWMpBTOV or wherever you listen to your pods. @PrizePicks @CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/KlDauB91jD — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 14, 2026



3:05 – Malachi Lawrence, UCF

4:24 – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

5:10 – More on Malachi Lawrence

9:15 – More on Cashius Howell

12:00 – More on Potential EDGE Rushers Patriots could target in draft

15:02 – Prizepicks

17:25 – Trey Moore, Texas

19:56 – Takeaways from Eliot Wolf on this draft class

23:00 – When could Patriots take a Linebacker

23:55 – Latest on potential Christian Gonzalez extension

24:46 – Latest on potential A.J. Brown Trade

Is A.J. Brown trade to Patriots back on the table after Eagles recent moves?@MikeGiardi weighs in: “Now they have 4 (WRs). I wonder why they would be doing such a thing. I wonder why. So, Again, very much on the table. And we’ll be interested to see what happens post-draft.” pic.twitter.com/4CeGnXUYdL — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 14, 2026



26:44 – Patriots soft launch new facility

29:17 – Mike Vrabel at practice facility

31:26 – Wrapping up!

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