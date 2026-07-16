Top Offense Storylines Heading into Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the biggest offensive storylines for the Patriots heading into 2026 training camp on Patriots Daily.

Taylor and Mike dig into how Drake Maye handles tempo and play command in Year 2 of Josh McDaniels’ system, plus how quickly the connection between Maye and new WR1 A.J. Brown develops. They also look at whether Romeo Doubs and Kyle Williams can stand out in a deep receiver room, and break down the offensive line picture.

One BIG STORYLINE heading into camp: The Drake Maye and A.J. Brown connection🤝 “I don’t really care if Drake Maye makes some maybe ill advised throws to A.J. Brown. I want to see them really try to get that connection going.”@tkyles39 and @mikekadlick discuss the biggest… pic.twitter.com/FtpvKfzMbL — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 15, 2026

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