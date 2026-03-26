Top Offensive Line Draft Targets for Patriots | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike is joined by The McShay Report co-host, Steve Muench. The two discuss what Muench sees as the best options for the Patriots on day one, day two and day three of the upcoming NFL Draft. The two also dive into Will Campbell and Jared Wilson’s play in year one, and what to expect in year two.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest Steve Muench

2:22 – Offensive Linemen Patriots could target at pick 31

3:23 – Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

6:41 – If Patriots want OT have to draft in 1st Round

10:12 – Day 2 Offensive Line targets for Patriots

10:56 – Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

12:31 – Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

14:34 – Looking at Patriots current offensive line room

16:58 – Latest on A.J. Brown trade between Patriots-Eagles

19:06 – Prizepicks

19:47 – Day 3 Offensive Line target for Patriots

20:07 – Jeremiah Wright, OG, Auburn

22:29 – Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

23:42 – Thoughts on Jared Wilson moving to Center for Patriots

25:11 – Looking back on last season for Patriots

27:26 – Looking at what Patriots will target in this Draft

30:15 – Thoughts on Will Campbell’s Rookie Season

32:20 – Looking at 2026 NFL Draft QB Class

38:31 – Edge Rusher Patriots should Target in Draft

41:09 – Wrapping up!

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