Top Patriots Fits on Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Draft day has arrived, and with it will come the first pick of the Mike Vrabel era.

The Patriots have pushed a “best player available” mentality, which is wise when holding a premier pick. However, between a historically shallow top of the draft and New England’s glaring hole at left tackle, addressing their top position of need might be the priority.

People have long mocked LSU’s Will Campbell to the Patriots at 4th overall, and it’s easy to see why. In an O-line room short on long-term upside, Campbell’s experience, violent play style, and rare leadership qualities would anchor the group for the next decade.

That said, a true blue-chip falling into their lap or an enticing trade package could throw a wrench in expectations. EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf could also trade back into the 1st round, which he reportedly tried and failed to do this time last year.

With these potential scenarios in mind, here are my top 1st round fits for the Patriots.

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Travis Hunter catching passes through contact/assault pic.twitter.com/aQKdNy5ASu — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 20, 2025

CB Travis Hunter 1v1 pic.twitter.com/FvTsNDD6tI — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 22, 2025

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 188

Age: 21 (5/18/03)

Accolades: Heisman Winner (2024); Consensus All-American (2023, 2024)

Whether he primarily catches passes from Drake Maye or locks up receivers opposite Christian Gonzalez, Hunter offers game-changing elite athleticism, instincts, and ball skills on both sides of the ball. He’d likely spend most snaps outside receiver while moonlighting at corner in critical moments, but long-term, his talents might be best maximized on defense.

ED Abdul Carter, Penn State

LB Abdul Carter (#11) vs Illinois pic.twitter.com/xg45Ll34iG — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 8, 2025

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 250

Age: 21 (10/3/03)

Accolades: Unanimous Consensus All-American (2024); Big Ten Def. POY (2024)

The Patriots’ edge rush could use more juice, and Abdul Carter fits the bill with violent mix of explosiveness and bend. The converted linebacker is still learning the edge position, and he must improve against the run to become an every-down staple, but he’s got the tools to be a dominant force early on.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty making run defenders miss vs:

– Oregon

– UNLV

– Penn State pic.twitter.com/wc54BtFX50 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 20, 2025

Height: 5′9″

Weight: 211

Age: 21 (12/2/03)

Accolades: All-American (2023, 2024); FBS rushing leader (2024); Team captain (2024)

The Patriots have a solid two-headed monster at running back, but Jeanty’s elusiveness and versatility have drawn comps to Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson. If the Patriots want to make life easier on Drake Maye, putting another elite talent behind Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses, and potentially late-bloomer Layden Robinson would do the trick.

LT Will Campbell, LSU

LT Will Campbell in pass pro vs Kyle Kennard pic.twitter.com/FWxOZNovHd — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 25, 2025

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 319

Age: 21 (1/6/04)

Accolades: Consensus All-American (2024); First Team All-SEC (2023, 2024); Team captain (2023-2024)

Patriots Fit

There’s no question Campbell can play left tackle in the NFL, but his narrow frame and short arms make him a better fit on the inside. No matter where he lines up, Campbell brings elite athleticism, pro-ready technique, and tone-setting leadership worthy of a top pick in this draft.

DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Mason Graham blowing up short-yardage runs pic.twitter.com/Wm8OJQQ1s6 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2025

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 306

Age: 21 (9/2/03)

Accolades: Consensus All-American (2024); First Team All-Big Ten (2023-2024)

Mason Graham would be an easy blue-chip if he weren’t undersized, as the former wrestler plays with outstanding leverage, quickness, and technique. These gifts paired with lightning-quick recognition make him a disruptive presence in the middle, whether he’s knifing into gaps or holding up against combos. If there are internal doubts about Christian Barmore’s long-term outlook, Graham would be a dynamic pairing beside Milton Williams.

RT Armand Membou, Missouri

RT Armand Membou in pass pro vs Nic Scourton pic.twitter.com/le1O51ge5k — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 24, 2025

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 332

Age: 21 (3/27/04)

Accolades: Second Team All-SEC

If Membou can’t be a funcitonal left tackle as a rookie, I understand passing on him. But he’s more than athletic enough to man the blindside, and I think he’s this draft’s best tackle prospect. Worst case scenario, Membou takes over for Morgan Moses down the road and becomes a premier right tackle.

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Jalon Walker (#11) 2023 highlights vs:

– South Carolina

– Florida

– Missouri

– Alabama pic.twitter.com/5Kksj5u5Ah — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 10, 2025

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 243

Age: 21 (2/24/04)

Accolades: First Team All-American (2024); Second Team All-SEC (2024); Butkus Award (2024)

Despite winning the Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker and being the heart of Georgia’s defense, Walker is one of the 1st round’s more polarizing prospects. The tweener lacks a single full-time role in the NFL, and he’ll need time before being relied on for early down work, but he’s a potential franchise pillar and offers upside as a versatile rusher.

ED Mykel Williams, Georgia

ED Mykel Williams strip sack vs LT Kelvin Banks – Fires off the line from a 4-point stance

– Gets Banks to bite inside with a stutter

– Clears the jam to win the edge and maintains distance

– Takes practice to the field by attacking the ball pic.twitter.com/Ya6T7yEkAC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 18, 2025

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 267

Age: 20 (6/29/04)

Accolades: Second Team All-SEC (2023-2024); Georgia forced fumbles leader (2024)

Accolades:

While Williams’ lack of career pass rush production is startling for a potential top 10 pick, as Vrabel mentioned in his pre-draft presser, that isn’t always an indicator of future success. The former Bulldog is young and very raw, but he’s an NFL-ready run defender with the length, power, and just enough bend to become a formidable rusher. Coaches also praised Williams’ versatility and character, and he played through an ankle injury all season.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tet McMillan on vertical catches/close calls pic.twitter.com/4IUm8UufLi — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 1, 2025

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 213

Age: 22 (4/5/03)

Accolades: First Team All-American (2024); First Team All-Big 12 (2024)

Questions surrounding his speed and love of the game have hurt McMillan’s stock, at least publicly, but I think there’s an element of draft fatigue involved with his fall. The 6’4″, 219 lber brings a massive catch radius, but also excellent quickness and change of direction for his size. More urgency and physicality in routes should unlock McMillan’s Pro Bowl potential.

LT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

LT Josh Simmons in pass pro vs Iowa pic.twitter.com/Q4q14KXQ7O — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 29, 2025

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 317

Age: 22 (12/26/02)

Accolades: Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Simmons’ torn patellar tendon and off-field question marks must be addressed, but he’d have been the top lineman off the board if he’d stayed healthy last season. The former Buckeye looks and plays like an NFL tackle, and he improved each year of his college career. Between Simmons’ talent and violent play style and Vrabel’s connection to Ohio State, this is a pairing that shouldn’t be overlooked.

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Luther Burden III underneath targets pic.twitter.com/4yLUkjg3pS — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 2, 2025

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 206

Age: 21 (12/12/03)

Accolades: Second Team All-American (2023); First Team All-SEC (2023, 2024)

In the right situation, Burden could become the best receiver in this class. Missouri did everything possible to get the electric ball-carrier touches, and he’s a more formidable deep threat than his stats or highlights might suggest. He’s a project who may need to answer some character questions, but with an offensive coordinator like Josh McDaniels and a quarterback like Maye, Burden has legitimate Pro Bowl upside.

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka (#2) facing press vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/MIYAEoctYr — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 14, 2025

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 201

Age: 22 (10/14/02)

Accolades: Second Team All-Big Ten (2022); Third Team All-Big Ten (2023, 2024); Team captain (2024)

Egbuka isn’t the explosive threat New England’s pass game needs, but he’s the most polished receiver in the draft and was lauded for his leadership at Ohio State. His consistency, professionalism, and pedigree would be welcome additions in a new-look wide receiver room.