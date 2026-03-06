Top Patriots Free Agent Fits | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots’ top positions of need, outlining the best fits ahead of free agency. They take a look at what players could be out there on the market to help improve the defensive side of the ball looking at the Edge and Safety position in this free agency class. They then flip over to the offensive side of the ball where they look at Wide Receivers, Tight Ends and Fullbacks.

0:00 – Welcome in

2:15 – Top Patriots Free Agent Fits: Edge

15:24 – Top Patriots Free Agent Fits: Safety

23:24 – Prizepicks

23:44 – Other areas on defense to keep an eye on

26:58 – Top Patriots Free Agent Fits: Wide Receiver

38:50 – Top Patriots Free Agent Fits: Tight End

47:34 – Top Patriots Free Agent Fits: Fullback

53:09 – Reaction to Tommy Devitto resigning with Patriots

53:55 – Other areas on offense to keep an eye on

56:26 – Wrapping up!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!