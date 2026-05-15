Top Patriots Schedule Takeaways | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the Patriots Schedule that released yesterday and give their top 5 takeaways after taking some time looking over the schedule. The guys hit on a variety of different topics from the number of rematches and revenge games on the schedule this season to the amount of non traditional start times for the team this year. They also discuss the improved offenses they will face this year as well as the great OCs in charge of those high powered offenses, and top of that the group of Quarterbacks they will be facing has also in proved. Sticking with offense they ground attacks of these teams will also be significantly better and the biggest test this season will be for this Offensive line the Patriots invested a lot in this offseason having to face several strong defensive lines this season.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:04 – Number of Rematches/Revenge games

4:19 – Not as many traditional 1 PM start games

8:14 – Prizepicks

9:50 – Rocket Money

11:04 – Patriots Defense vs Better offenses

13:30 – Playing better Quarterbacks this season

15:20 – Facing better run games

16:41 – Patriots O-Line will have a lot of tests this season

19:18 – Wrapping up

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