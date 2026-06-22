CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick take a look at the top position battles for the New England Patriots prior to Training camp. The guys take a look at the battle at TE2, CB4, RB4, OT4 as well as IOL 5. The guys really stress the importance of younger guys stepping up in the battle for Tight End 2 with the Patriots spending a third round pick on Eli Raridon him stepping up and becoming a threat to be TE2 would be huge for the Patriots. They also discuss how they have been impressed by fellow rookie draft pick Karon Prunty who the Patriots selected in the 5th round who could potentially make an impact in the Cornerback 4 battle.

0:00 – Top Position Battles entering Patriots Training Camp

1:12 – Tight End 2

Could #Patriots Rookie Tight Ends make an impact this season? “It’s gonna be fascinating to see even if a veteran is brought in because I think you’re hoping by November, December, either Tanner [Arkin] or Eli [Raridon] can be someone who becomes more of a role player and can… pic.twitter.com/qxazB0kqk8 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 22, 2026



5:33 – Cornerback 4

9:22 – Running Back 4

11:04 – Prizepicks

12:06 – Offensive Tackle 4

15:14 – Interior Offensive Line 5

17:10 – Honorable Mentions: WR, LB, IDL

19:27 – Wrapping up!

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