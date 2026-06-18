Toronto Tempo Exceeding expectations in Year 1 | WNBA Today

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Toronto Tempo reporter Chelsea Leite to discuss the Tempo’s start to the season, Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey’s ascension to one of the league’s powerhouse scorers, Kiki Rice’s rookie season so far, and other key players. Plus, what the Tempo’s ceiling is this season, what Sandy Brondello has been like to cover, and more.

0:00 – Takeaways from Toronto Tempo season so far

4:40 – Big seasons from Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey

9:47 – Kiki Rice rookie season: 12.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.6 APG

13:46 – Prizepicks 15:05 – Expectations for rest of Tempo this season

18:52 – Thoughts on Sandy Brondello year 1

23:16 – Other notable impact player this season

26:43 – Wrapping up!

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