Trades that Could Free Up Cap Space for the Bruins

Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports is joined by Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal to discuss how the Bruins can free up cap space. They get into which players on the current roster would fit best in certain trades. The guys also dive into why Bruce Cassidy isn’t the one who should be receiving all the blame.





4:00 – Bruce Cassidy deserves some blame, but not as much as he’s getting from Bruins management

8:00 – Management needs to look in the mirror

12:00 – How the Bruins can clear cap space

15:00 – How to package Jake DeBrusk in a trade

18:00 – Should the Bruins trade Brandon Carlo?

22:00 – Top-six centers the Bruins could trade for

26:00 – Is Craig Smith on the trade block?

