Training Camp Questions: Which Team Will Threaten the Celtics Most?

The Celtics begin training camp with few pressing questions of their own beyond sustaining the mindset and play style that produced last year’s championship while navigating Kristaps Porziņģis‘ absence. Striking the right balance between rest and winning the most amount of regular season games possible could open the door to a closer race in the east than one year ago, though it’s still hard to imagine any team becoming a prohibitive threat.

Teams certainly tried. The Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges and traded center depth for more defensive versatility on the perimeter. The Bucks made the most of limited resources by acquiring Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Delon Wright while Darvin Ham brings defensive brainpower to their bench. The 76ers made the biggest addition in Paul George, opting for a big three alignment over the depth that allowed Boston to win.

All that makes it a solid bet that the Celtics won’t run away with the conference by 14 games this time. They could even drop by a seed or two in a worst case scenario. All that matters is whether any of these teams could press them in May. There’s a chance, but each of them face an uphill battle to do so. Let’s assess them in order of threat level.

76ers

One of the five teams that played Boston toughest last regular season (with MIL, OKC, MIN, DEN), mostly in two games in Philadelphia last November. Joel Embiid scored 27 points with 10 rebounds in the first as a late Celtics comeback attempt and game-tying Porziņģis three before the buzzer fell short. Derrick White went off for 27 in the next, a 10-point Celtics win where Boston limited Embiid to 20. Embiid missed both games later in the schedule, comfortable Boston wins. They’re a different team with Embiid healthy, probably good enough to contend atop the east with George added. Their depth makes them a candidate to drop fast if Embiid goes down, as they did last year. Worse, Tyrese Maxey has struggled to stay on the court in this matchup against Boston’s aggressive hunting of weak defenders (30 career fouls vs. BOS). Caleb Martin and George will help them matchup on defense with Embiid protecting the rim helpful as well. Kyle Lowry can still make hustle plays and hit an open three, Reggie Jackson and Eric Gordon can hit shots too, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele add some fun perimeter wild cards. It’s all about Embiid here though.

Bucks

Scored two blowout wins at home over Boston (note: one came on the 5th game in 7 days, the other with no Horford/Porziņģis) and nearly pulled off two massive comebacks at the Garden that keep me intrigued in their ability to contend. I might feel better about their ability to push a series 6-7 games with Giannis Antetokounmpo present than Philadelphia. He hasn’t been available for the past two playoffs though, freak injuries, but ones that alongside Khris Middleton’s physical deterioration and Brook Lopez‘ age raise plenty of red flags about this team. As did Damian Lillard’s defense, a major weakness against Boston’s matchup-hunting offense. Prince brings some needed size on the perimeter alongside Bobby Portis, but Trent and Wright are threats to be played off the floor too. Doc Rivers solved their transition defense issue when he took over and I love Ham joining this staff to address that end of the floor. They’ll put pressure on Boston’s weakest position entering the year. The biggest question: can Giannis and Lillard play off each other more? Unlocking that combination could make them the No. 1 seed this season. Drafting two 19-year-olds probably won’t help them for now.

They’re almost as reliant on their star big man’s presence as the Sixers. They might have the best chance at winning four games in a series against Boston. I wouldn’t bet on it.

Knicks

An exciting pick as the Celtics’ biggest threat given their big summer after emerging as the two seed last year. I hate them losing Isaiah Hartenstein nearly as much as I love the Bridges move. Bridges, after emerging as a No. 1 option for Brooklyn, moves back into a secondary scoring role. He thrived there for Phoenix, but it’ll be an adjustment. Mitchell Robinson, who barely played last year due to ankle injuries, became their lone reliable center after Hartenstein, who flashed as an engine on the offensive boards, high post playmaker and solid defender, left. Behind Robinson, the team re-signed 6-8 Precious Achiuwa, kept the athletic Jericho Sims and used the 60th pick on Ariel Hukporti. It’s not enough, and they’re in trouble if Robinson goes down for any significant amount of time. They already struggled to contain Porziņģis last year and despite Tom Thibodeau teasing center minutes for Julius Randle, that’s not a permanent solution. I’m intrigued by how Randle’s role changes playing next to their new perimeter additions, and while OG Anunoby’s lone appearance against the Celtics resulted in a runaway win in Boston where the Knicks led by 30 at one point, I need to see it. In their favor: Jalen Brunson can become the best player in a series, their handoff heavy offense mirrors how the Heat hurt Boston in the past and they have comfortable mid-range shooters over the Celtics’ drop-heavy defense. We need a Knicks-Celtics playoff series after being robbed of it last year.

Cavaliers

Can’t give up on them. Donovan Mitchell hurt the Celtics more than any opponent they saw last postseason. Darius Garland is better than he showed playing through multiple significant injuries last year. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can take the rim away from Boston while Kenny Atkinson brings hope for badly needed offensive innovation here. The same question that’s lingered for years at the wing remains. Max Strus wasn’t good enough in round two. Georges Niang couldn’t play. Isaac Okoro couldn’t shoot. Dean Wade wasn’t healthy enough. That group returns, supplemented by Ty Jerome, a versatile offensive player who barely played after signing with Cleveland last summer and Jaylon Tyson, an intriguing rookie combo guard with wing size. Caris LeVert remains to fill some gaps there too. Mobley needs to take a step on offense, which he showed signs of later in the series, while Mitchell could embrace more minutes off the ball. If you don’t believe in this team’s offensive output enough to push Boston, fine, but they’re at least the capable second round opponent they showed to be last season.

Pacers

They showed more than capable of pushing the Celtics in May. The defense has to get better to give them any hope of winning. They have multiple rotation players that Boston attacked all week on the way to a sweep, most concerning among them Tyrese Haliburton. They weren’t better without him, but the Celtics didn’t have as clear of a path to an advantage when he exited the lineup with a hamstring injury that derailed his season. He needs to return to 40% three-point shooting prowess for this team to reach its potential while Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin and sparsely-used front court prospect Jarace Walker need to emerge as stoppers. They’re a machine on offense and I understand embracing that. Joe Mazzulla knew before the east finals started that playing to Indiana’s pace could also help Boston, and it did. The Celtics can also play small here. Shoutout to Pascal Siakam, though, who legitimately torched Boston in that series with Andrew Nembhard. They’re another worthy second round opponent.

Heat

The old thorn in Boston’s side might be just that. Old. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have to carry more weight with a younger cast. Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic could start. I love rookie Kal’el Ware, but Kevin Love might start the year ahead of him on the depth chart. Playing Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro together against the Celtics’ offense on defense won’t end well. I’ll never rule them out and Erik Spoelstra always finds an answer (see: Round 1, Game 2), but there’s a chance Miami’s season could go off the rails before they see Boston.

Hornets

Former Celtics assistant Charles Lee joins forces with Grant Williams and a cast of young players who have played well below their potential over the past two years. A healthy LaMelo Ball played the Celtics tough and Mark Williams, returning from back injury, gives them an athletic and physical lob threat. Brandon Miller quietly thrived as a rookie and Josh Green arrived as an underrated offseason add. They’re a play-in team. One that could make it through the tournament and meet the Celtics in the first round.

As for the west…

Thunder

Should be considered the favorite in the west after acquiring Alex Caruso and Hartenstein, and on paper look like the toughest roster for the Celtics to contend with. Fortunately for Boston, Oklahoma City has to progress through the entire west before seeing them in a hypothetical Finals. If it happens, their athleticism, multiple layers of scoring and size would bother the Celtics. Chet Holmgren moving to the four is their biggest question after he thrived at the five as a rookie. Hartenstein addresses their previous weakness, rebounding, and Holmgren shoots well enough to project that working. Lu Dort and Caruso can log heavy minutes against Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and Caruso shot 40% from three. Jalen Williams emerged as a lethal second option last year and hit a dagger in their home win over Boston. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains central to them winning though, the Celtics won comfortably at home while he sat for their late season matchup. I still remember when they dropped 150 points on the Celtics at home two years ago without him — a reminder of how dangerous they are.

The Celtics would need Porziņģis back to beat them in a series. Oklahoma City, the top percentage three-point shooting team last regular season by a hair over Boston, needs to shoot more of them to win.

Nuggets

Still good enough to get through the west. Their over-reliance on Nikola Jokić continues without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the perimeter. Russell Westbrook joins trying to find a role on a new contender. He played inconsistently trying to do so with the Clippers. Young guards Peyton Watson and Christian Braun will try to fill some of their gaps on both ends too, while Michael Porter Jr. while healthy and Aaron Gordon still complement each other well on either end. It’s good enough at 100% with Jokić playing the best basketball we’ve ever seen. They’ve given themselves too little room for error if that doesn’t happen, as their fate leading by 3-2 over Minnesota with Jamal Murray hobbled showed. If they escape the west, Jokić is the best player on the court for a potential Finals and beat Boston in two close games last year. Don’t rule them out even if they’re a weaker version of last year’s team.

Timberwolves

There’s a case they should be considered above Denver. Their roster is better and they’re the team best-suited to topple the former champions that they beat last May. As Anthony Edwards becomes more central to their offense, I still have questions about his facilitation. He looked exhausted after the seven games against Denver in a disappointing west finals. Credit to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, who showed they can mask each other’s weaknesses while Towns fouled less and defended better during their run. They added two intriguing rookies in Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. who would carve out bench roles quickly next to Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid. Physically, they’d challenge the Celtics and pushed them hard in two regular season meetings last year. Edwards and Jaden McDaniels throw a ton of length and athleticism at Brown and Tatum. Boston is the more advanced and versatile offense for now though, and Tatum’s finest moment last year came at home leading the Celtics to an overtime game. I wish we saw a Celtics-Wolves Finals, and the contrast between Tatum’s unselfish and Edwards’ forceful approach will be fun to follow as they grow.

Mavericks

Won’t give up on them fully despite their poor showing in the Finals, because they’re capable of returning there again. Luka Dončić is good enough to win any given series in the west. Their success will depend on how quickly they can figure out Klay Thompson’s role. A move to the bench might work best, they give up too much defensively starting three guards and wouldn’t survive five games trying to do that against Boston. Naji Marshall gives them some of what Derrick Jones Jr. (gone to LAC) provided as a starter. It’ll be impossible for Jason Kidd to choose him over Thompson unless the star trio goes poorly for a significant amount of time. Their run wasn’t a fluke, but it will be tough to repeat and they structurally dismantled the identity that allowed them to make it — defense.

Suns

The least likely team among the ones that have a chance. They have Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, though, so they’re worthy of an honorable mention. Mike Budenholzer will reconstruct their approach analytically. Bradley Beal still shot 43% from three in an uneven, unhealthy first season in the west. They made some underrated additions, including Tyus Jones, Monté Morris and defensive rookies Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn. Mason Plumlee gives them center depth if Jusuf Nurkic falters. They’ve been almost ruled out entirely from contending by many after last year’s debacle. I wouldn’t overlook them.