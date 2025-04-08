Marcus Jones Knows Challenges Travis Hunter Will Face Playing 2 Ways in NFL

Marcus Jones knows a thing or two about playing on both sides of the ball. The Patriots 3rd year player is primarily a cornerback by trade but dabbles on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Jones spoke to the media in Foxboro today and naturally was asked his thoughts about Travis Hunter, the two way sensation out of Colorado who excels at both receiver and cornerback and should be a top 4 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

“I definitely understand the situation of playing both sides, but his level of how he was doing it and everything like that was definitely different from mine, but I hope the best for him,” Jones said of Hunter. “Just being able to do it in the league is definitely hard to do, but I hope that he takes advantage of the opportunity.”

On playing offense this season, Marcus Jones says he's busy learning a new defense, but "If it happens, it happens." — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 8, 2025

While many league analysts believe it’s best for Hunter to pick and stick with a primary position in the NFL, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner says he wants to play both receiver and cornerback full time. Something Jones believes will be challenging.

“I feel like it’s one of those situations where, whenever people were first saying, you can’t really play both sides in general in the league. And then, I get here and eventually, I start playing (both sides),” Jones said. “But playing both sides (full-time), I’m not going to say you can’t do it, but it’s a very long season.”

Jones debuted on the offensive side of the ball his rookie season in 2022, catching 4 passes for 78 yards. He took his first NFL offensive touch to the house on a 48 yard bubble screen week 13 against the Bills. Jones missed most of 2023 with injury and last season didn’t get any snaps on offense until he told former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt that he could play both sides of the ball. He finished the season with only one reception for 18 yards and one rush for 5 yards.

Marcus Jones first offensive snap of the season goes for SIX! pic.twitter.com/7Tz0HyKc7C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2022

So what about this season under new head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels?

“Same question every single time. If it happens, it happens,” Jones said when asked about playing offense this season. “My main thing is to learn a new defense and then kind of go from there.”