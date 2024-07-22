Treatment Types to Help You Manage Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is the leading issue of distress among the aging population globally. Old injuries, hectic schedules, bad postures, lack of movement, or accidents can all act as starting points for chronic pain as we get older.

Any kind of pain, be it back pain, neck pain, or arthritis pain, can be classified as chronic if it lasts longer than 3 months. It can make your life difficult by interfering with simple daily activities, work performance, relationships, and all.

It also hurts youth mental health and often leads to increased anxiety and stress. Today we will explore some of the most notable treatment methods, including CBD for arthritis pain, deep breathing, physiotherapy, different medicines, and such, so that you can enhance your overall well-being.

Pharmacological Treatments

Non-steroid over-the-counter pills like ibuprofen, naproxen, or acetaminophen are the most common and widely used treatments for chronic pain. These medicines are good for mild or moderate pain, but for severe to intense chronic pain, you might need to shift your focus toward stronger prescription medicines.

This generally includes opioid-based medicines like morphine or oxycodone but comes with the risk of addiction and severe side effects when used for a very long time. They are generally given to patients who have very sharp pain from accidents or injuries and need a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner.

Some doctors might also prescribe antidepressants or anticonvulsants in cases of neuropathic chronic pain. Some people also find relief by using gels or creams with capsaicin and lidocaine in them.

CBD Topicals Or Oils

We mentioned the problem with opioid-based medicines above, and to counter that, many people now prefer to use CBD oils or creams instead. CBD is non-intoxicating in nature, doesn’t have severe side effects, and is free from synthetic chemicals.

Plus, it has both pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. From sore muscles to stiff joints, CBD is capable of providing relief from almost all sorts of chronic pain. Studies have shown that CBD is efficient in providing relief from various kinds of pain, including arthritis and neuropathic pain.

It’s also given to patients going through nausea and pain during chemotherapy. In dogs, CBD is also known for improving mobility and anxiety. Just make sure to get your CBD from well-tested and reputable brands. People with more intense pain can also try a medical marijuana program, which is now available in many U.S. states.

Physical Therapy

Movement plays a huge role in chronic pain relief. When we run, bike, swim, or lift weights, it triggers the release of happy hormones like endorphins and dopamine. Regular physical therapy also allows muscles and bones to become stronger and reduces the intensity of pain.

People with musculoskeletal pain can experience much relief with massage, chiropractic care, and specific physiotherapy movements. These activities lead to increased relaxation and better blood circulation.

Hot and cold therapy also works; cold baths numb the pain and reduce inflammation, while warm soaks help with muscle relaxation and increased blood flow. But physiotherapy will take time, and initially, it might feel frustrating and painful, but sticking to the routine can do wonders for your chronic pain in the long term.

Psychological Therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is a psychological treatment that helps individuals identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors behind pain trigger points. CBT can improve pain coping processes and reduce the emotional distress that stems from persistent chronic pain.

Similarly, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindful techniques can also help people manage their pain better. These methods bring a sense of calmness and better control of the mind, which in turn leads to a reduction in pain perception.

You can easily do it at home, as there are thousands of free applications available now to guide you through the process. For pain stemming from tension, people can try the biofeedback method, which involves the use of sensors to assess and perceive information from their surroundings and gives patients better conscious control over pain triggers.

Acupuncture, Herbal Remedies, And More

The Chinese art of acupuncture therapy is quite popular for managing chronic pain. This method involves putting thin needles on acupuncture points throughout the body. It’s not very scientific, but there’s quite some anecdotal positive data to support it.

Herbal stuff like turmeric in milk, ginger, cloves, rosemary, eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender oil, etc. is also widely popular for pain-relieving effects. Other emerging treatment forms include nerve block injection, radiofrequency, and spinal cord stimulation.

But all of these require specific equipment and must be done under professional guidance only. Gene therapy is gaining quite some traction lately, but it is still in its early phases.

Lifestyle Modification

Small lifestyle changes can play a huge role in controlling chronic pain levels. Poor sleep can increase your chronic pain; hence, it’s recommended to take some CBD gummies or melatonin-based pills a few hours before bed.

When you rest better, you recover better. Similarly, stress management is also important; chronic stress can lead to an increase in pain sensitivity and flare up your chronic pain even more intensely.

Techniques such as deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, and guided imagery can help you keep the stress and pain caused by them in check. Finally, what you eat is also important. Try to incorporate anti-inflammatory foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.

The Final Thoughts

To sum it up, there are tons of fun and feasible ways to manage chronic pain. You can try acupuncture, physiotherapy, and breathing exercises, and make positive changes in your lifestyle.

By sleeping, eating, and breathing better, you can keep your pain and inflammation levels in check. Just pick a method and try to be consistent with it; it can take months and months of practice before you see substantial results.

