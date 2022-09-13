Subscribe
Bruins Beat

Trent Frederic’s Big Opportunity & Jim Montgomery Providing a Spark

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 323
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the massive opportunity that Trent Frederic could get with the early-season injuries to the Bruins. The guys also get into other players with big chances in front of them and how much will Jim Montgomery’s spark help them?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky is Powered by AG1! Visit athleticgreens.com/BRUINS for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 20
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.