Trevor Sikkema: Patriots Drafted Instant Contributors in Gabe Jacas & Eli Raridon | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Trevor Sikkema, co-host of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast, to the show for a full, in-depth recap of the Patriots 2026 draft class.

What Patriots rookies could make an instant impact this season? “I would say Jacas and Raridon really have the chance to be difference makers for this team in 2026.” @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/4zOz1A5Z2r — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 30, 2026

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