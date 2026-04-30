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Trevor Sikkema: Patriots Drafted Instant Contributors in Gabe Jacas & Eli Raridon | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Trevor Sikkema, co-host of the NFL Stock Exchange podcast, to the show for a full, in-depth recap of the Patriots 2026 draft class.

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