Trey Flowers and the Patriots Reunite

Trey Flowers is coming back to where to all began.

The defensive end who won two Superbowls with the New England Patriots is reuniting with his former team, it was announced on Tuesday.

A 30 year old veteran, Flowers was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent his first four years in New England before departing for the Detroit Lions in 2019 for a hefty, 5-year, $90 million deal.

The Patriots signed Flowers after having an open roster spot, in which they didn’t have to release a player in order to sign him. It was reported that Flowers worked out with the team earlier this offseason, and made an appearance for club officials on Monday.

The defensive end will “[add] even more depth to an already stacked defensive front,” by signing Trey Flowers, says Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media.

Despite playing just 4 games with the Miami Dolphins last season due to a foot injury, Flowers still exhibits valuable “power and explosiveness that made him such a key player in the [Patriot’s] second dynasty,” says Kyles.

With several other talented defensive lineman such as veteran Matthew Judon, and younger guys like Keion White, Flowers will have to compete. Nonetheless, he is expected to be an important veteran presence who has Super Bowl experience, on a predominately younger roster.



Flowers is not only is familiar with Belichick’s system, but will have the ability to maintain fresh legs at his age with the teams rotation of linemen.

At 6-foot-5, Flowers has 31.5 sacks, 265 tackles, 10 forced fumbles, and 4 recoveries over his career. This includes 5.5 sacks in nine postseason games with the Patriots.

Head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick added on Tuesday after practice that Flowers won’t be practicing right away. As for what he can add to the team, Belichick is unsure at this very moment.

“We’ll see, I mean he hasn’t played in a while he got hurt in September last year.. I haven’t seen Trey in a few years but he’s a hardworking guy, loves football, competes,” said Belichick.

Although Flowers has battled injuries throughout his career, some of his best seasons have been with the New England Patriots.