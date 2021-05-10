Truex Dominates in Darlington

Martin Truex Jr. won the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Truex was dominant on Sunday, and won both stages while leading a race-high 248 laps.

After the victory, Truex commented on how he became the first stage winner to finally take the checkered flag at Darlington.

“We’ve won a bunch of stages here the last couple of years; always lady luck got us,” Truex said. “Really proud of everybody on this Auto Owner’s Camry.”

While dominant throughout the day, Truex had to hold off Kyle Larson over the final green-flag run. After Larson made up some time during the final green-flag pit cycle, he was able to chase down Truex as he worked his way through lapped traffic.

Hamlin said the heavy traffic at the end of the race allowed Larson to challenge for the lead.

“I knew the car would do what I wanted it to do, and I just had to manage those long runs,” Truex said. “It was really loose that last run, and I was nervous with the 5 catching us. We got mired in some traffic there.”

Larson said he was surprised he was able to challenge at the end of the race with how bad his car handled all afternoon.

“Felt like we were not very good all day, but I passed a lot of cars and found myself towards the front,” Larson said. “I was surprised I was able to get to him…he was just a little better than I was on the long run.”

“Fun to come here to Darlington with low downforce and during the day.”

Unofficial results: