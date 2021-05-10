Truex Dominates in Darlington

By
Bryan Nicodemus
-
76
0
SHARE

Martin Truex Jr. won the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon.

Truex was dominant on Sunday, and won both stages while leading a race-high 248 laps.

After the victory, Truex commented on how he became the first stage winner to finally take the checkered flag at Darlington.

“We’ve won a bunch of stages here the last couple of years; always lady luck got us,” Truex said.  “Really proud of everybody on this Auto Owner’s Camry.”

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While dominant throughout the day, Truex had to hold off Kyle Larson over the final green-flag run.  After Larson made up some time during the final green-flag pit cycle, he was able to chase down Truex as he worked his way through lapped traffic.

Hamlin said the heavy traffic at the end of the race allowed Larson to challenge for the lead.

“I knew the car would do what I wanted it to do, and I just had to manage those long runs,” Truex said.  “It was really loose that last run, and I was nervous with the 5 catching us.  We got mired in some traffic there.”

Larson said he was surprised he was able to challenge at the end of the race with how bad his car handled all afternoon.

“Felt like we were not very good all day, but I passed a lot of cars and found myself towards the front,” Larson said.  “I was surprised I was able to get to him…he was just a little better than I was on the long run.”

“Fun to come here to Darlington with low downforce and during the day.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Martin Truex Jr.
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. William Byron
  5. Denny Hamlin
  6. Kevin Harvick
  7. Chase Elliott
  8. Ryan Blaney
  9. Chris Buescher
  10. Ryan Newman
  11. Chase Briscoe
  12. Tyler Reddick
  13. Joey Logano
  14. Christopher Bell
  15. Ross Chastain
  16. Austin Dillon
  17. Alex Bowman
  18. Erik Jones
  19. Matt DiBenedetto
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. Bubba Wallace
  22. Corey LaJoie
  23. Daniel Suarez
  24. Brad Keselowski
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Anthony Alfredo
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Justin Haley
  29. JJ Yeley
  30. Quin Houff
  31. James Davison
  32. BJ McLeod
  33. Josh Bilicki
  34. Cody Ware
  35. Kurt Busch
  36. Cole Custer
  37. Aric Almirola

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR