Truex Shines at Martinsville Under the Lights

Martin Truex Jr. won the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 from Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday night at the track’s first Cup Series night race.

Truex, along with the rest of the Toyota drivers, struggled at the beginning of the race. But after the team made multiple changes, he was able to drive through the field on multiple occasions.

Truex had a pit road penalty while leading early in the race, but he was able to recover to win and finish as the only Toyota driver on the lead lap.

Truex said it was a testament to his team’s strategy at Martinsville.

“We’ve been working a long time on trying to figure this place out,” Truex said. “The last couple years we’ve been really strong. Just hats off to the guys.”

The victory was Truex’s first with new crew chief James Small, after Cole Pearn stepped down at the end of 2019.

Truex said he knew his team was going to win with their new leader atop the box.

“It’s huge for his confidence; he’s doing an awesome job and I’m really proud of him,” Truex said. “It’s nice to get another win early in the season. Hopefully we can go on a roll.”

Ryan Blaney finished second on Wednesday night. After starting on the pole, he quickly dropped through the field and was lapped by lap 60. His team was able to make adjustments to the car and, after getting the lucky dog, Blaney showed his speed and drove to the front.

Blaney said he was proud of his team for getting them back up front.

“Big shout out to [crew chief] Todd Gordon and everybody on this 12 team because, I’m not going to lie, we were awful to start the race,” Blaney said. “Luckily we got a lot better, on even the first stop.”

Blaney said he needed a caution and restart to be able to fight Truex for the victory.

“Wanted a restart towards the front with Martin to see…if I could have raced with him,” Blaney said. “Couple solid runs we’ve got here stringing together, just need to break through. Hopefully we can do this soon.”

Unofficial results: