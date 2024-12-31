Two AFC East teams hit rock bottom; plus, the QB position is in good hands | All 32 NFL Podcast

In this episode of the All 32 NFL Podcast, Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson recap Week 17 in the NFL. They dive into the New England Patriots’ tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, sparking questions about head coach Jerod Mayo’s future. The discussion also covers the rise of the Vikings, the Jets’ ongoing struggles, and more, with insights and predictions for what’s ahead in the league.

0:00 – Patriots lose badly

10:03 – Loyalty to Mayo

12:25 – Patriots’ draft strategy

19:01 – Vikings beat Packers

31:55 – Rodgers’ performance

36:10 – Bills’ dominance

39:59 – Bengals

47:58 – Jayden Daniels’ performance

55:54 – Patriots and Jets coaching race

