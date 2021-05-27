Two Cost-Effective Basement Waterproofing Systems

Basement waterproofing includes numerous materials and methods utilized to halt the progress of water damage in a home or a commercial structure below ground level. Waterproofing an underground basement can entail the use of various sealants, the installation of sump pumps and drains, and even more advanced methods.

Although every homeowner wishes to have an area that remains dry and mold-free, many cannot afford such systems due to the cost. If this is the case for you and your basement, it’s very likely that you’re searching for basement waterproofing solutions that will save you money without compromising structural integrity.

Installation of Proper Drainage System

One of the simplest forms of basement waterproofing is the installation of proper drainage. This involves excavating the soil to create a tunnel through the foundation, or the digging of specialized holes in the wall or floor of the basement. The latter method works great when the soil around the home is too wet or has lost its water content to which it is adapted.

By creating a series of trenches within the basement walls or floor, a drain or tube can be run to dispose of excess water. This method can prevent the spread of mold within walls and the foundation of the home. A key benefit of digging the trenching and installing drain tubes is that it can also save you money on the construction and maintenance of walls and foundation repair later down the road.

Use of Concrete Sealants

Another option for basement waterproofing is application of concrete sealants. This method is good for the waterproofing of a newly constructed basement. Pouring the concrete sealant into the bottom and top of the foundation cavity can create a layer of protection that will diminish the amount of water that can soak in while causing structural damage to the home.

It is essential to note that in many instances, this form of basement waterproofing is a lengthy and complicated process that requires the services of an experienced professional to ensure that it seals properly and that no additional cracks or openings develop.

There are many interior sealants that can be used for basement waterproofing methods. These sealants are quite effective and offer instant repair solutions. These sealants are often used along with exterior waterproofing methods in the home improvement project in order to maximize effectiveness and reduce the amount of damage that will be inflicted on the foundation.

Interior sealants are often used as a topical application directly to cracks and other small openings in walls. Other times, they will be combined with exterior foam to create a vapor barrier that will effectively stop leaks.

Interior sealers that work to combat basement moisture issues will often contain a substance such as a polyurethane cure. They are often combined with exterior foam to create a thicker, firmer shield. The combination of exterior and interior sealers will help reduce the amount of hydrostatic pressure that is placed on the foundation. A basement is much more susceptible to hydrostatic pressure than an upstairs floor, as there is typically no external air flow present.