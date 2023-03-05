Tyler Bertuzzi Feels Right at Home in Bruins Debut

It didn’t take long for Tyler Bertuzzi to feel at home prior to making his Boston Bruins debut.

“It was awesome,” Bertuzzi told reporters after the game. “It starts with the anthem, it’s a pretty cool anthem. All the guys were awesome. It feels good to get this one out of the way and now I’m just moving forward.”

As for the game itself, Bertuzzi’s impact was immediate. Skating alongside Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic on the 3rd line, Bertuzzi helped get the Bruins on the board in the first period of their 4-2 win over the New York Rangers. With less than two minutes remaining in the period Bertuzzi flipped the puck from center ice into the corner where Frederic tracked it down. Frderic shoveled the puck back to Bertuzzi behind the net, who then deftly then slid a pass out front to Coyle for the goal.

“I think that’s just me trying to keep it simple in my first game and figure it out a bit,” Bertuzzi said of the play. “I knew two guys were coming to me. I saw Coyle coming down the pipe there. If it got through, he’s going to have a good look.”

While the assist was the only thing Bertuzzi contributed to the score sheet, his presence was felt throughout the game. On his first shift he set up David Krejci for a great opportunity out front but Krejci whiffed on the shot. All in all Bertuzzi logged 16:31 of ice time, including a couple turns with the Bruins second power play unit stationed out in front of the net.

“He’s a hockey player, and he made a lot of plays,” coach Jim Montgomery said. “He’s really smart with his game management, too. He didn’t force plays at all. He put ‘em in, knowing that he likes to forecheck and his linemates like to forecheck.

“He has a great stick, his hand-eye coordination at the net front. He’s a guy that scores goals from behind the net. You really don’t know how, but he’s putting the puck off an ankle or shin. I think he’s a perfect net-front power-play guy.”

Bertuzzi was acquired on Thursday from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for 1st and 3rd round draft pick. The one time 30 goal scorer will serve as insurance while the Bruins wait for wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to get healthy. Both forwards were placed on IR earlier this week with lower body injuries. Before getting injured Hall and Foligno had been playing on the 3rd line centered by Coyle. On Saturday, Coyle was flanked by Frederic and Bertuzzi and seemed more than satisfied with his new linemates.

“Those two guys made me look good tonight on the end of the things,” Coyle told the Boston Herald after the game. “Just their forecheck, Freddy being a big body like he is and the vision and playmaking ability of Bertuzzi. That was great to get that going right away, when you’re the new guy and he’s (Bertuzzi) trying to get acclimated and probably overthinking things. It didn’t look like it tonight, but I know how that is. But to capitalize right away, that can definitely help him, to settle him down and get more comfortable. It gives you that good feeling and confidence. That’s something we build on and focus on if that’s a line going forward. But those are two pretty good guys to play with. I won’t be complaining.”