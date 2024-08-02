Tyquan Thornton Best WR on Day 7 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles review the wide receiver play from Day 7 of Patriots camp, specifically giving praise to Tyquan Thornton, who impressed with some big plays.
Tyquan Thornton wins again vs Christian Gonzalez in 1v1s 👀
– #nfl #patriots #newenglandpatriots
Patriots Coverage Powered by @Gametime @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/aMKjmEGh4T
— Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) August 1, 2024
Patriots Press Pass is presented by:
Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS
Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !