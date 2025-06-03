UDFA WR Efton Chism Was Top Target at Patriots OTAs

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the rise of Efton Chism III, who continues to stand out at Patriots OTAs.

The undrafted rookie wideout caught all seven of his targets in the latest practice and has emerged as a reliable, consistent option — especially for the backup quarterbacks — despite lacking elite size or speed.

Chism’s stock is rising fast. Taylor and Mike explain why.

