UFC Schedules May 9th Fight Card With More to Come

Dana White tells ESPN that the UFC has fight cards scheduled in Florida with no fans.

Looks like the UFC is going to give this a go. With the state of Florida deeming professional sports and media productions an “essential business,” Dana White told ESPN.com that the UFC will hold three events in Florida with no fans beginning with UFC 249 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

“They want to fight. People are hitting us up and want to fight,” White told ESPN on Instagram Live. “We’re putting together three cards in a week. People who want to fight are going to get fights.”

Sports fans and bettors have been clamoring for professional competition since the Coronavirus crisis shut down the sporting world back in mid-March. And with UFC likely running this out on May 9th, as well as events on the 13th, 16th, and early plans for the 23rd as well — Americans will have the ability to make a big score by betting on the fights.

UFC 249 will be headlined by the interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson (25-3) and Justin Gaethje (21-2), as well as a bantamweight title fight between champion Henry Cejudo (15-2) and Dominick Cruz (22-2).

“Ferguson vs. Gaethje will be one of the most violent fights you’ll ever see, I can guarantee that,” White told ESPN. “They’re two of the best in the world, and the winner will fight Khabib [Nurmagomedov] for the title. Khabib will be back in September-October.”

Preliminary bouts will be televised on ESPN before the upper card moves over to pay-per-view.

