Be the Ultimate Red Sox Fan in 2020—On a Budget

A new decade of baseball is beginning, so now’s the time to up your fan game and be the ultimate Red Sox die-hard in 2020. So what if we traded away Mookie Betts and David Price? We’re still a team that’s ready to contend, so put on your game face and gear up.

Of course, it can be difficult to be a die-hard fan when you’re on a tight budget—you might not have as much money to spend on gear or game tickets. Here are a few fandom tips for Red Sox fans who’ve got less money to spend.

Save Up for a Few Games

If you’re a true die-hard fan, you might want to attend a few Red Sox games this season at Fenway Park. Season tickets might not be an option for you if you’re on a budget. But if you have a group of friends who are also big fans, you might consider splitting your season tickets with the lot of them so you can bring down the price while also ensuring you’ll have tickets to many games.

But if that’s not a viable option for you, either, consider using budget software to help you save up money to attend one or two of the big games—maybe against division rivals. But you don’t have to attend games exclusively at Fenway. You can also attend away games at opposing stadiums (Padres tickets, for instance, are generally much cheaper and San Diego isn’t such a bad place to vacation). That might be your only option if you don’t live in the Boston area. In any case, just remember that going to one or two games is better than nothing.

Hit Up the Local Joints

If there’s just no way you can attend a live game, then the next best way to watch is with your fellow Red Sox fans at a local viewing party. We’re not talking about just any ‘ol bar that screens baseball games. We’re talking about tried-and-true Red Sox establishments that have Fenway-level excitement.

You’ll find plenty of those venues if you live in the Boston area. It’s more of a challenge if you live in a different part of the country. Thankfully, Red Sox fans are some of the most dedicated baseball fans in the country and you’ll find communities of them in every state—no better way to make friends with fellow fans. Just use a fan website to find venues that throw legit watch parties in your area. Be sure to gear up and bring game-level attitude to any venue you attend.

Obviously, it’s easy to spend way too much money when you’re watching a game at a bar (especially if it goes into extra innings). But most of the time, beer and chicken wings are way more affordable at a bar than in the ballpark. You can also stick to any happy hour/gametime/Red Sox specials that the bars offer so you can save the most money possible.

Throw a Viewing Party

Can’t find a viewing party in your area? Then throw a viewing party at home. Preferably, you could pick a Saturday or Sunday game and invite your Red Sox-loving friends (although you can also invite other baseball fans, and if we’re playing their team then you might get the opportunity to gloat when we beat them). Make your best predictions on which games might make for the best viewing party. Some of the Red Sox-themed party essentials you’ll want to get include:

Plates and utensils

Balloons

Tablecloths

Napkins

Ice chest

Some kind of Boston lager

Heat up the barbecue and grill some hot dogs and hamburgers. You can get most of these party supplies for a cheap price, and you can also ask your guests to bring their own booze.

Gear Up

Official team gear is expensive—from jerseys, to caps, to tee shirts. But you don’t need to own a full wardrobe of Red Sox gear. A single jersey, a single cap, a single tee, or even a single wristband is all you need to wear on game day—just be sure to wear that item each game. You can also just wear any red shirt that you have if your jersey’s in the wash.

Stay Informed

Every Red Sox fan should be constantly in the loop on all things Red Sox. We’ve got you covered on that front.

Don’t let a tight budget keep you from being the ultimate fan this season. Just follow these easy fan tips.