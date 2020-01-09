Ultimate Trainwreck – The Strain That Makes You Great In Bed

Getting high is just great, and it makes everything else seem great too. I mean everything; from stuffing a fistful of Doritos into your mouth to just lying back and listening to some vibes. And, with this cannabis strain, in particular, your sex life can get even better too.

Smoking weed heightens your senses and makes you feel good to be touched. That’s why sparking up a joint makes people get a little frisky. This strain, in our humble opinion, is one cannabis strain that is great for having sex.

So, let’s take a more in-depth look at this sexually charged weed.

Ultimate Trainwreck Strain

For starters, let’s put the sex aside. It will give you a sativa-induced high that will wreck your mental clarity. All in a good way, of course. It will also increase your creativity and juices flowing. All-in-all, Ultimate Trainwreck, really is something special.

If you and your partner want to get down to something a little more risqué than your usual bedroom antics, this is definitely a strain to try.

Trainwreck Seeds

It is a sativa-heavy, feminized hybrid. The effects are so potent that they will hit you like a hammer. Northern California is the home of this strain that is characterized by its aroma of pine and spice mixed with lemon. It has high levels of THC and CBD providing a euphoric, happy and creative high.

Specifications

Indica/Sativa Proportions 35% Indica 65% Sativa THC Level Up to 21% CBD Level Low Growing Difficulty Moderate Growing Climate Indoors and sunny climate Plant Size Tall Flowering Time 9 weeks Yield 18 to 25 oz/sqm Taste & Aroma Earthy, Lemon, Pine, Pungent, Spicy, Sweet Effects Creativity, Euphoria, Happiness, Relaxing, Uplifting Medical Uses ADD, ADHD, Depression, Headaches, Insomnia, Pain, PTSD, Stress

Origin of Ultimate Trainwreck

The origin of this strain has something of a mythical air about it. The story goes that the trail-breaking cannabis growers of 1970s California were forced to destroy their crops, because of an investigation into a train crash at a nearby station.

Ultimate Trainwreck Parentage

Ultimate Trainwreck strain stems from the following weeds:

Mexican Sativa

Thai Sativa

Afghani Indica

Trainwreck Plants

It’s plants are a strong, well-rooted plant. Both its thick roots and stalks, make this cannabis strain ideal for commercial and domestic growers. They can grow as tall as 7ft, so they may not be too suitable for growing indoors. They take quite a bit of maintenance and you will need to keep them well spread out.

Summary

Regardless of how true the story of the train crash is, there is no getting away from the quality of its parentage. It is a sativa-heavy hybrid that certainly hits you like a train.