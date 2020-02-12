Unique Vacation Ideas for Your Two Weeks Off Work

Are you looking forward to the next time you have some vacation time at work? Many people like to book smaller breaks but imagine what you could do with a whole two weeks off? You could find some great unique vacation ideas in the remotest parts of the world and head off.

With no restrictions on flight times or having to waste time recovering from jetlag, the world is your oyster. From remote islands in the South Pacific to European adventures on a cruise ship, here are some fun vacation ideas for the next time you have time off work.

Cruise the Mediterranean

Many people dream of going on a cruise and if you live in America the Caribbean might seem like a tempting option but a Mediterranean cruise is life experience you should make time for.

It’s a great way for you to see many breathtaking European countries at once. Starting at the Balearic islands off the coast of Spain you could take stock and enjoy some tapas before you make your way to Sardina and the Amalfi coast, a favorite haunt of the rich and famous for decades.

With two weeks and a slow cruise you could even do a day trip from the Italian coast line up to Rome to see the Colosseum and the Pantheon in all their glory

Then it’s on to Greece to sample some spectacular Greek food and their incredible beaches before you make your way up the Adriatic Sea to Game of Thrones land – Croatia.

The fun vacation ideas for a cruise are endless and you are bound to meet new people that you wouldn’t if you were traveling solo.

Thailand

The land of smiles is the perfect place to travel to. If you have two weeks then you can see both North and South, starting your trip in the most visited city in the world: Bangkok. Be sure to take some time to try the street food, one of the vendors even has a Michelin Star!

In the North experience the quiet landscape of the mountains. Go to a yoga retreat or get a massage.

In the South, you can chill out on the famous islands. There is an island for every taste and desire. Koh Lanta is often known as a laid back peaceful island where many remote workers tend to gather. Other islands like Koh Samui are known as party islands where backpackers flock in their droves.

The Caribbean

Who doesn’t love the endless charm of The Caribbean? With so many different islands to choose from, from St Lucia to vibrant and happening Jamaica to the lively music and dance scene of communist Cuba.

What’s more, if you live on the East coast of the U.S then you have no excuse. The cost of flying is relatively cheap compared to those visiting from Europe and there are even ferries to the Bahamas from Flordia.

There Are So Many Unique Vacation Ideas: Decide What You Want From Your Vacation

With an almost unlimited number of unique vacation ideas thanks to the cheap cost of flights, the hardest decision you have to make is deciding how you want to spend your two weeks off for the budget you have.

If you need help deciding where to go next then be sure to check out the rest of our site for some more great vacation ideas.