Updated NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Odds Heading into the Final Four

To be brutally honest, the Elite Eight was not the greatest showing of basketball. Outside of Houston vs. Villanova, each game was a relative blowout and there was not much excitement involved at all.
However, it brought us to this coming weekend, where we get four blue bloods matching up for a chance to win a National Championship.
The four blue bloods are, of course, Duke, Kansas, Villanova, and North Carolina. Here are their odds to win the tournament heading into Saturday’s Final Four. As always, all odds and NCAA March Madness betting content is powered by our friends at BetOnline.ag:
Odds to Win the Tournament
Duke +140
Kansas +190
North Carolina +475
Villanova +500
There’s been a lot of talk about the coaches in this tournament. Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway made a name for himself with the Peacocks, Kansas’ Bill Self and Villanova’s Jay Wright are back in the Final Four, and – of course – it’s Coach K’s final season coaching the Duke Blue Devils.
However, it’s the players that make this whole thing happen. Here are BetOnline’s odds on who will win the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award:
Most Outstanding Player
Paulo Banchero +250
Ochai Agbaji +400
Collin Gillespie +900
Jermaine Samuels +900
Armando Bacot +1000
Remy Martin +1000
AJ Griffin +2000
Brady Manek +2000
Caleb Love +2000
Christian Braun +2000
Jeremy Roach +2500
Mark Williams +2500
Fabian White Jr. +4000
Caleb Daniels +5000
R.J. Davis +5000
Wendell Moore Jr. +5000
Duke’s Paulo Banchero (+250) is the best player still standing. If the Blue Devils win it all, he’s almost certain to win the award. However there are plenty of long shots on the board that can win MOP – so long as Duke doesn’t win.
Villanova’s Collin Gillespie (+900), Kansas’ Remy Martin (+1000), and UNC’s Brady Manek (+2000), are my favorite bets for the teams outside of Duke. These three players are all capable of having a monster weekend to lead their teams to a championship, and would be completely deserving of the Most Outstanding Player award.
