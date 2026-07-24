Updates on Patriots Contract Sagas | Concerns over TE Room | All 32 NFL Podcast w/ Mike Giardi

On the day before the start of training camp practices, Mike checks in after the Patriots made Mike Vrabel and several players available to talk about some of the hot-button issues as the team begins the 2026-27 season. Of note, more intel on Gabe Jacas, Christian Gonzalez, and a future Hall of Famer who is in the building but doing what, exactly?
00:00 Gabe Jacas remains unsigned
05:02 Christian Gonzalez latest
12:25 PrizePicks
13:44 DeAndre Hopkins joins training camp
15:57 TE room concerns
20:20 Thanks for watching!
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