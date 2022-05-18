Vince Wilfork Inducted to Patriots Hall of Fame; Is Canton Next?

On Tuesday, former Patriots Nose Tackle Vince Wilfork was selected to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Current Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement:

“Vince exemplified all the things that define football greatness. Vince’s rare physical ability was obvious, but it was his professional approach to the game, his competitiveness, toughness and dedication to the team that set him, and several of his teams, apart. Vince Wilfork is an all-time great player.”

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to Vince Wilfork’s selection into the Patriots Hall of Fame and discuss if and when Vince will be inducted in to the Pro football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!