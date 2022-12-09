The Celtics Defense Is Improving

The Boston Celtics defense has been improving over the past few weeks, and the team suddenly finds themselves ranked 9th in the NBA for defensive rating. At the start of the season, that would have seemed like an extremely lofty goal without defensive centerpiece Robert Williams, especially considering all the concerns about Boston’s depth at the center position. Now, Boston will have the chance to add Rob to a Celtics team that’s rolling at 21-5 heading into the final month of the calendar year.

Can the Celtics continue to build upon their improving defense and get back to being an elite team? Or will the Celtics ebb and flow with Robert Williams health?

Join The Vitamin Cs with Adam Taylor, Tim Sheils and special guest Bobby Manning as they discuss the Celtics torrid stretch, as well as their massive win over the Suns.

