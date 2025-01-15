Vrabel off to a good start | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcats

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference. They discuss how Vrabel’s approach contrasts with that of Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick, and analyze the dynamics of the Wolf/Cowden GM situation.
000 – Press conference reaction
2:34 – Accountability is back
8:18 – Coaching attributes compared
16:32 – Coaching staff concerns
19:11 – Talent and coaching issues
24:06 – Quarterback protection
27:14 – Offensive versatility
36:01 – Vrabel’s strategy discussed
39:11 – Concerns about Wolf
46:01 – OC search updates
