Vrabel off to a good start | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcats

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break down Mike Vrabel’s introductory press conference. They discuss how Vrabel’s approach contrasts with that of Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick, and analyze the dynamics of the Wolf/Cowden GM situation.

000 – Press conference reaction

2:34 – Accountability is back

8:18 – Coaching attributes compared

16:32 – Coaching staff concerns

19:11 – Talent and coaching issues

24:06 – Quarterback protection

27:14 – Offensive versatility

36:01 – Vrabel’s strategy discussed

39:11 – Concerns about Wolf

46:01 – OC search updates

