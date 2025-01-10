Vrabel or Johnson: Who Should Patriots Pick? | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike Giardi and Will Parkinson discuss all of the recent news from the NFL as the playoffs are just one day away! They discuss the recent developments in coaching and GM searches across the league and make their picks for this weekend’s slate of games.

