Warriors Explode in 3rd Quarter and Beat Celtics in Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO — The Celtics got within two points at halftime despite an array of frustrating Draymond Green no-calls and a Jaylen Brown slump after his hot start. Steph Curry and Jordan Poole nonetheless got hot in the third quarter while the Celtics turned the ball over. The Warriors ramped up their defense and shut down Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Derrick White after big Game 1 performances, while Jayson Tatum and the Celtics struggled to shoot from two and gave the ball away. Golden State returns to Boston tied 1-1.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recapped the Celtics loss, with Bobby sounding the alarm over Robert Williams III’s performance.