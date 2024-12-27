Was Bruins Dominance of Capitals best win of season? | Poke the Bear

Welcome back to Poke the Bear! In this episode, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky discuss the Boston Bruins, who delivered a dominant performance over the Washington Capitals before the holiday break, raising the question: was Monday’s win the best of the season so far?

However, concerns loom as star winger David Pastrnak’s injury adds uncertainty to the team’s lineup. Meanwhile, the Bruins might have found a new top-six line with Brad Marchand, Linus Lindholm, and Charlie Coyle clicking together. Tune in as they break down the latest highlights, the Pastrnak situation, and the potential impact of this new line combo on the Bruins’ playoff hopes.

